MURIC tackles NLC for failing to condemn violent protests

The Muslim Rights Concern has condemned the post-hunger protest communique issued by the Nigerian Labour Congress for failing to condemn violence among the protesters.

Its condemnation was contained in a statement issued by its Founder and Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Friday.

Akintola said: “The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday issued a communique on the nationwide hunger protest after its national executive council meeting. While the communique rightly laid emphasis on the hardship faced by Nigerians, it failed to mention and condemn the wanton violence, looting and brigandage visited upon public properties as well as those belonging to innocent Nigerians.

“MURIC condemns this deliberate omission of the protesters’ violence in NLC’s communique. It robs the communique of objectivity, maturity and loco parentis status. Nigerians look upon the NLC as a parent body of all workers groups which is expected to protect, guide and instill discipline in them. We therefore frown upon NLC’s communique for being long in sentiment but short in constructiveness.

“The communique also failed to empathise with innocent Nigerians whose properties were destroyed by violent protesters. There is no gainsaying the fact that private properties were among those attacked and looted and many of them belonged to workers. The protest created a platform for hoodlums to snatch handsets, cash and other precious things from innocent Nigerians but NLC said nothing about this. Instead, the union kept referring to ‘peaceful protesters’.

“We acknowledge the genuine intention of some of the organisers whose wish was to peacefully articulate the plight of Nigerians on rising prices, hunger and poverty in the land. But the protest was hijacked in many states, leading to violence, looting, loss of lives and destruction of both public and private properties.

“NLC’s communique failed to mention this crucial point. Such a statement is lopsided. It is capable of promoting anarchy, lawlessness and brigandage in future protests. Nigerians expected a mature and balanced approach from this parent body.”

