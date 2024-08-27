MURIC speaks on killings in Shiites, police confrontation

The Muslim Rights Concern has condemned the loss of lives, including the killing of policemen and Shiite protesters, which occurred during the Shiites procession of Sunday in Abuja.

The Islamic human rights group spoke on Tuesday through its Founder and Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

In a statement on the issue, Akintola said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives including two uniformed policemen which occurred during the Shiite procession of Sunday, 25th August, 2024 in Abuja (https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2024/08/25/two-policemen-killed-as-shiites-clash-with-police-in-fct/).

“MURIC strongly condemns this avoidable loss of lives. Three patrol vehicles were seen burning in a viral video clip. We denounce the burning of police patrol vehicles. It is criminal, unpatriotic and barbaric. True to our avowed motto, ‘Dialogue, No Violence’, we in MURIC are nonplussed by the level of violence exhibited in Abuja last Sunday.

“The fact that policemen in uniform were brutally attacked and killed points to the probability of the possession of lethal weapons or harmful objects by some of those in the procession.

“This runs contrary to the general principle of peaceful conduct, humility and the sacredness of human life as enunciated in the Glorious Qur’an. Chapter 25 verse 63 recommends humility, calmness and abiding by law and order for genuine servants of Allah. In like manner, chapter 6 verse 151 forbids the taking of human life except through established authorities.

“The victims of the Abuja violence last Sunday, both the two uniformed policemen and the civilians are husbands of some women, fathers of some children, sons of some aged and weak fathers, brothers, uncles and cousins to others. Without any doubt, some women have been widowed while children have been orphaned.

“Shiites must not emulate hoodlums who are in the habit of attacking security agents and their facilities. It is only criminals who attack law enforcement agents because they never want the latter to exist ab initio. Any attack on security agents and their paraphernalia is also an attack on the Nigerian people whose tax monies are used to buy equipment for the police, the army and other security agencies.

“We are disturbed by the fact that the name of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria otherwise known as Shiites has become a recurring decimal in the cycle of violence between security agencies and religious groups. This necessitates a review of activities of the Shiite group in the country.

“We believe that Shiite processions can still be peaceful and orderly particularly with police protection to avoid infiltration. But this is only possible if it is properly organized with police approval. Shiite processions and marches can only be lawful if the organisers keep marchers on one side of the road leaving enough space for other road users. On the Day of Judgement (yawm al-Qiyaamah ), Allah will hold those who blocked the road responsible for the deaths of women in labour, the sick being rushed to hospitals and other emergencies.

“In this respect, the Prophet (SAW) said, ‘There is no harm or hardship (imposed upon you by Allah), therefore do not cause hardship or harm on anyone’ (Laa daraara falaa diraarah). It is a wakeup call and the target audience is no other than the Muslims who are expected to avoid doing anything likely to harm innocent people.

“On the other hand, we are miffed by the use of lethal weapons on civilians by the police. The global best practices is for law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint, to use minimum force and to avoid possible loss of lives.

“We advise the Nigerian Police in particular and all other security agencies in general, to be more proactive in the area of prevention of violence. We want to see evidence of pre-D-Day dialogue and persuasions between police authorities and groups who are preparing for protests. Given the publicity enjoyed by the Shiite march before Sunday, we expected the police to have been better prepared by mapping out strategies for ensuring a violence-free Shiite procession last Sunday.”

