MURIC reacts to attacks on Oluwo, says it’s Islamophobic

A faith-based civil liberties organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has faulted the alleged attacks on the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Rasheed Akanbi, describing it as Islamophobic.

It rejected the allegation of the use of marijuana levelled against him, calling those behind it rebellious subjects, unscrupulous elements, mud-slingers, and Muslim-haters.

In a statement issued on Friday by its Executive Director of the organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the group also congratulated the Oluwo on his recent victory at the Court of Appeal.

The statement reads: “Years after the installation of Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Telu I) as the Oluwo of Iwo, some envious Nigerians still call him names and launch false allegations at him.

“Our instinct tells us that it is the handiwork of rebellious subjects, unscrupulous elements, mud-slingers and Muslim-haters.

“It is Islamophobia. Some anti-Islam elements still find it difficult to tolerate Oluwo’s bold and truthful stand on his faith in Islam.

“As the most outspoken Muslim traditional ruler in Yorubaland, the desire of Muslim-haters is to silence him. They use both mainstream and social media to commit their nefarious atrocities.

“We remind these agent provocateurs that their actions constitute an infringement on Oluwo’s Allah-given fundamental human right.

“It amounts to cyberbullying contrary to Section 24(1)(a)(b) and 24(2)(a) – (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015.

“It is on record that the Oluwo himself has debunked these rumours. They are false, baseless and unfounded (https://crimechannels.com/i-dont-smoke-marijuana-famous-monarch-refutes-drug-allegations/).

“Therefore, anyone found indulging in such illegalities again may have to face the legal consequences.

“To this effect, the Osun State Chapter of MURIC has been directed to work closely with progressive groups in the city of Iwo in monitoring provocative pronouncements on both mainstream and social media targeted at the Oluwo.

“The aim is to catch scapegoats among those social media rascals and teach them one or two lessons in self-control and respect for the rights of others.

“If sanity is to be infused into this society, there must be consequences for recklessness, lawlessness and the violation of other people’s Allah-given fundamental human rights.

“This stereotyping must stop. There are certain operatives of the ‘Pull-Them-Down’ (PhD) syndrome in this country who have made it their business to profile successful Muslims.

“They will have MURIC to deal with first. It is our duty as an Islamic human rights organization to stand up for Muslims who face such persecution.

“To his Royal Highness, the Oluwo of Iwo (Telu I), we say ‘Keep up the good work you are doing. Continue to serve your subjects with faith and sincerity. Your critics are mere distractions.

“Remain focused in your dedication to Allah and loyalty to the Nigerian nation. May the crown remain on your head, the beads around your neck, the horse tail in your hand and the queens in your palace till your last day.

“As a digression, we seize this opportunity to congratulate the Oluwo on his recent victory at the Appeal Court.”

