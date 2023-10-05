MURIC opposes Wike’s plan to engage Israeli experts to improve Abuja security 

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has opposed the Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja, Nyesom Wike’s plan to engage Israeli security experts for the improvement of security in the city.

MURIC in a press statement signed Thursday by its Executive Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola argued that the state of Israel should not be trusted with Nigeria’s security because Israel itself is a security threat to many countries in the world.

Akintola stressed that Israel has committed wanton human rights violations and has no respect for people of other faiths, nor does it believe in the comity of nations.

MURIC full statement reads : “The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nyesome Wike, yesterday disclosed that he was working on a deal to partner with Israeli security experts for the improvement of security in Abuja (https://punchng.com/fcta-to-partner-israel-on-agriculture-security/).

“We like to warn that such collaboration with the state of Israel will exacerbate Nigeria’s security problem by escalating it from a local crisis to an international fracas engineered by MOSSAD (Israel’s secret spies) with the likelihood of Nigeria becoming the center of rivalry for global espionage outfits like the American CIA and the Russian SVR and FSB.

“MURIC calls attention to Wike’s fanatical obsession with far right Christianity and his belief that he could always use his office to promote his religion any day, any time. Nigerians will recall that Wike once declared Rivers a Christian state (https://punchng.com/rivers-is-a-christian-state-wike-insists/).

“We believe that Wike is now courting the Israelis because, like most Nigerian Christians, he holds the wrong notion that Israel is a Christian state whereas the reverse is the case. Several instances confirm that the only religion Israel recognizes and respects is Judaism.

“Just yesterday, Wednesday 4th September, 2023, Jews spit on Christian pilgrims in Jerusalem (https://edition.cnn.com/2023/10/04/middleeast/jerusalem-christians-spitting-israel-intl/index.html#:~:text=Israel%20Police%20arrested%20five%20people,Jews%20spitting%20at%20Christian%20pilgrims). A tiktok video clip which appeared a few weeks ago showed Jews calling Christians idol worshippers (https://www.tiktok.com/discover/jew-calls-christians-idol-worshippers

“Christians are under constant attacks in Israel (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/13/christians-are-in-danger-under-israeli-government-says-holy-land-patriarch). Recently too, Israeli lawmakers introduced a bill to ban the preaching of Christianity in Israel (https://saharareporters.com/2023/03/24/knocks-israeli-lawmakers-propose-bill-outlaw-talk-about-jesus-jail-offenders).

“To cap the edifice, Israel’s arrogant posture at the United Nations as it shuns the latter’s resolutions is legendary. At least 45 UN resolutions have condemned Israel’s aggression against Palestianians.

“A terrorist state cannot be the ideal security partner for us in Nigeria. Wike should take the Israelis to Rivers State. Israel constitutes an existential threat to both Muslims and Christians in Nigeria.”

