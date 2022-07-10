MURIC opposes Oyo TESCOM screening exercise on public holiday

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has kicked against the planned screening by the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) MURIC describing it as a ploy by the crusader regime of Governor Seyi Makinde to weed out newly employed Muslim teachers.

MURIC opposition is contained in a press release issued Sunday by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

The State’s TESCOM has allegedly fixed Monday, 11th July, 2022 which is a Salah public holiday, for the screening of newly recruited teachers in the South Western State.

The statement reads: “Reports reaching us suggest that Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has fixed Monday, 11th July, 2022 (tomorrow) which is a Salah public holiday, for the screening of newly recruited teachers in the state. It is a ploy by the crusader regime of Governor Seyi Makinde to weed out newly employed Muslim teachers.

“We are waiting to see them do the screening without Muslim teachers tomorrow. The Federal Government declared the day and the day after (Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th July, 2022) as Salah holidays and that declaration was given wide publicity.

“Seyi Makinde is not deaf. It is plain Islamophobe. He is a Muslim-hater. Seyi Makinde is marginalising Muslims. He is persecuting us. But as law-abiding citizens, we will not go violent. We will not take the law into our hands.

“We are ready to go to court over this matter. Any such exercise carried out on a public holiday is ultra vires. It is null and void. It is impunity of the highest order. It is a hate action against Oyo State Muslims. How can you expect Muslims to stay back during the Salah holidays for a kangaroo screening exercise?

“Makinde is a joker. He will hear from our lawyers. How can a state government conduct a screening exercise for newly recruited teachers during the Salah holiday? Can Seyi Makinde pick Christmas or Easter holidays to do this? This is done in bad conscience.

“MURIC urges newly recruited Muslim teachers to boycott that screening. It is illegal, illegitimate, unlawful and unconstitutional screening exercise? No decision taken before, during and after that screening can stand. Makinde has shot himself in the foot.”