MURIC kicks as Lagos fixes examination for Friday prayer time

The Lagos State Chapter of the Muslim Rights Concern has called the attention of the Ministry of Education in Lagos State to what it described as an insensitive schedule of examination released by the government as pupils and students of public schools across the State commenced their third term examination.

The State Chairman, MURIC, Dr. Busari Muhammad, said it will stop Muslim teachers and students from Friday prayers.

Muhammed said the Allah-given and constitutional rights of observing Jumu’ah prayers by the students and teachers will be affected with the scheduling of the third paper to be held on July 14, 2023 within the period of Friday Obligatory Prayer.

He said in a statement on Thursday: “It’s disheartening to note that the time table released for the conduct of third term examination 2022/2023 academic session across the public senior secondary schools in Lagos State did not consider the religious and constitutional rights of Muslims. Hundreds of Muslim teachers and students are denied the right to observe Jumu’ah prayer on Friday, the 14th of July, 2023. It was noticed that the third paper on that day commences at 1.45pm (it was earlier scheduled to start at 1.30pm) while ironically the second examination on the same day ends by 1:00pm.

“This is a gross bridge of rights. How on earth would the concerned Muslim teachers and students observe their obligatory Jumu’ah on that day?

“We are therefore making a passionate appeal to Lagos State Ministry of Education and our peace loving and performing Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to, as a matter of urgency, reverse the time table and give Muslim teachers and students time to observe their prayers knowing fully well that in Lagos, Jumu’ah prayer is observed between 1 pm and 2:30 pm.

“The rights to education and freedom of religious practice of all Lagosians must not be trampled upon by anyone. Muslim students and teachers across the state must not be psychologically tortured with insensitive and incessant moves of some officers at the helm of our affairs.”