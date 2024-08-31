MURIC kicks against appointment of Imam by Soun of Ogbomoso

The Muslim Rights Concern has kicked against the appointment of an Imam for his palace by the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye.

The position of the Islamic human rights group on Saturday followed the reported appointment of an Imam for his palace.

In its reaction, MURIC, in a statement by its Director and Founder, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said: “”The Soun of Ogbomoso yesterday, Friday, 30th, August, 2024 appointed one Habib Ayilara as the ‘Chief Imam’ of his palace.

“This is a democracy, nobody can gag us except a competent court of law. Soun has had his way, Nigerian Muslims must have their say. Soun’s most recent action is a subterfuge to weaken Islam, a stratagem to enslave Muslims and a chicanery to exploit the Muslim population of Ogbomoso.

“Besides, the Soun has committed titularic inexactitude and monarchical hara -kiri by giving the title ‘Chief Imam’ to a man appointed only as palace Imam. There is no vacancy in the Chief imamate of Ogbomoso because there can be only one Chief Imam in a city of the caliber of Ogbomoso and that post has been filled by Chief Imam Talihat Yunus Olushina Ayilara.

“Therefore , the correct title of the new Imam is ‘Palace Imam’ Habib Ayilara. He is the king’s special Imam, not the Chief Imam. Afterall, many individual Muslims are known to have separate mosque buildings in their compounds and they appoint Islamic scholars as their personal Imams.

“We warn the new Palace Imam to be wary of the king’s tactics. He must not allow the palace pastor to mislead him. It is sheer divide et impera. However, out of meanness and pettiness, the king has made his private Imam the official Imam to be recognized by the Oyo State Government. While we know that Governor Seyi Makinde is more than a willing accomplice in this scheme to diminish the status of Islam in Ogbomoso, we patiently await the court’s judgement.

“Of course it is strange for a pastor king to have an Imam but since there is a mosque inside the palace, it is in order to have a Ratibi Imam (Imam of a branch mosque, not that of a Central Mosque). This is where the Soun has exhibited his zero knowledge of Islamic matters. Unfortunately those who know better and who should have counselled him, elected to dance to the gallery.

“Nonetheless, Nigerians must look at Soun’s action as an attempted coup (an unsuccessful one for that matter) against the Chief Imam of Ogbomoso. It also constitutes an incitement of Ogbomoso chiefs against their chief Imam. It is equally seen as an intimidation of holders of Islamic titles and the harassment of the League of Imams into submission. Interestingly, it tantamount to contempt of court when properly interpreted particularly if the court’s pronouncement included maintenance of the status quo.

“We urge the Muslims of Ogbomoso not to fall for the king’s divide and rule tactics. Soun’s subterfuge is designed to weaken Islam and to enslave and exploit the Muslim population. We know where Pastor Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, the Soun of Ogbomoso, is going. The body language is very clear. His aim is to make his palace Imam the Chief Imam of Ogbomoso.

“He has appointed a palace Imam but where is his palace bishop? Nigerians must ponder over this scandalous manipulation. His stratagem is to put his feet on the Chief Imam’s neck. He is mocking Islam, playing Muslims against one another. It is divide et impera.

“The destiny of the Muslims of Ogbomoso in particular and that of Yoruba Muslims is in their hands. They can only be free when they resist attempts being made to divide and debilitate them. But their method of resistance must be civilized, peaceful, lawful and constitutional.

“For us in MURIC, we will rather be free and totally committed Muslims in our graves than live as palace puppets, court jesters, sycophants, minions and slaves. We will not sell our full Islamic identity and religious freedom for a pot of porridge and crumbs from the palace table.”

