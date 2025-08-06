MURIC hails Nafisah, backs calls for her celebration

Nafisa Abdullah Aminu, a 17-year-old student from Yobe State, Nigeria, recently emerged as the world’s best in English language skills at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held in London.

Meanwhile the Muslim Rights Concern has backed calls for Nafisah to be celebrated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

MURIC argued that though it is good to encourage our sportsmen and women, it is better to prioritise education by giving bigger rewards to those who excel in that field.

The group also urged Northern governors to showcase Nafisah as a way of encouraging out of school children to embrace Western education.

The faith-based voluntary organization made the call in a press release issued by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Wednesday.

The release reads: “Nafisah Abdullah Aminu, a 17-year-old student from Yobe State, Nigeria, recently emerged as the world’s best in English language skills at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held in London, United Kingdom.

“To perform this great feat, she beat 20,000 students from 69 countries including those from Great Britain, owners of the language themselves (https://www.intelregion.com/news/17-year-old-nigerian-student-beats-69-countries-to-win-english-contest).

*“This is definitely no mean feat. It is humongous, cerebral and arcane. It is record-breaking. Nigerians should be proud of their own. Besides, the Federal Government should recognize Nafisah as a heroine and a genius primus inter pareil.*

*“We hereby call upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to honour Nafisah as he has been honouring those to whom honour is due. The Super Falcons were showered with national honours, 100,000 dollars to each of the 24 players and a 3-bedroom apartment per participant (https://punchng.com/tinubu-honours-triumphant-super-falcons-with-national-honours-100000-cash-each/).*

“A week later, Nigeria’s D’Tigress were given similar treatment by President Tinubu (https://www.arise.tv/tinubu-awards-dtigress-players-100000-each-housing-gift-national-honour/).

“While we appreciate President Tinubu for recognizing these young sports heroines, we strongly believe it was high time he invited Nafisah for excelling in academics. No young Nigerian from the Yahoo Yahoo or cult clubs could have beaten those 20,000 students from 69 countries in an academic competition!

*“It is good to encourage our sportsmen and women, but it is better to prioritise education by giving bigger rewards to those who excel in that field. Only thus can indolence be shunned by Nigerian youths. On the other hand, it is better not to reward at all than to idolise excellence in sports but demonise or totally ignore titanic greatness in academics.*

“Nigerians were miffed when they saw the extremely poor performance of our students in the 2025 West African Examination Council (WAEC) results which were released two days ago. The results revealed a sharp decline in performance as only 38.32 per cent obtained credit and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. (https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/811858-updated-wassce-2025-waec-releases-results-records-sharp-decline-in-performance.html).

“A nation grappling with falling education standards, indolence among the youths, cultism, general moral bankruptcy, a nation where the youth have adopted ‘school is scam’ as their mantra while the citizenry embrace the ‘japa’ syndrome because they have the wrong impression that ‘Nigeria is finished’ should jump at the opportunity of showcasing a young brilliant performer like Nafisah.

*“Nafisah deserves everything the Super Falcons and the D’Tigress received and even more. This is the time to know what our leaders really cherish. We have had governors in this country who splashed millions of naira and free houses on BB Naija winners whose moral compass is highly questionable. The question is where are our values? Where are our norms? Who did this to Nigeria?

“President Tinubu has a golden opportunity to reshape the destiny of our young ones as well as that of coming generations. A realistic act of recognition for Nafisah’s uncommon academic performance will realign the mentality of Nigerian youths to factory setting.

“MURIC also calls on the governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, to hit while the iron is hot. We hereby nominate Nafisah as Yobe State Education Ambassador. She deserves the pomp and pageantry. Let her ride in open jeep around the capital to show Yobe children that it pays to be educated.*

“According to statistics, about 80% of Nigeria’s out-of-school children are located in the northern region. This percentage translates to roughly 20 million children not attending school in Nigeria (https://www.vanguardngr.com/2025/07/80-of-out-of-school-children-are-from-northern-nigeria-nef-chair/).

*“Nothing stops state governors in the region from inviting Nafisa and making her speak in town hall meetings in Northern capitals. This will be an effective way of turning unwilling out of school children into school enthusiasts. Afterall, Nafisa’s victory has destroyed some myths and shattered stereotypes about certain ‘uneducated’ parts of Nigeria.”*

