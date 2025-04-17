MURIC hails Jigawa governor for promoting use of hijab among private security personnel

An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern, has commended the governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, for encouraging the use of hijab among female staff of private security organisations in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, poured encomiums on the governor for directing the three private security outfits in the state to allow their female Muslim staff to wear hijab on their uniforms.

MURIC said: “Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has directed the three private security outfits in the state to permit their female Muslim staff to use hijab on top of their uniforms. Reports say the three private security firms in the state employ a total of 9,969 security personnel (https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/jigawa-government-mandates-hijab-use-for-female-security-personnel/).

“MURIC commends this move. It shows how well the governor understands his religion and how proud he is of his faith. Governor Umar Namadi comes across as somebody who will not succumb to civilizational intimidation. His latest directive proves that he is out for inclusivity, decency, modesty and dignity for women in the workplace.

Also Read

“We urge all Muslim government officials wherever they are and no matter how highly placed to boldly and honestly profess and practise their faith without manifesting any hypocritical aura. Only thus can they earn the blessings of their Creator as well as the respect of fellow homo sapiens, both Muslims and non-Muslims.

“This does not prevent Muslim officials from respecting Allah-given and fundamental human rights of non-Muslim workers under them. In fact, unjust treatment of others is a grievous sin in Islam because Allah commands justice and righteousness towards all regardless of religious leaning (Glorious Qur’an 16:90).

#JigawaState

#Hijab

#KudosGovernorUmarNamadi

Post Views: 1