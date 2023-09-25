MURIC hails Army over discovery of gun factory in Kaduna

The Muslim Rights Concern has hailed the Nigerian Army over the discovery of a gun manufacturing factory in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

The Eagle Online recalls that troops of Operation Safe Haven made the discovery of the factory on September 22, 2023.

The factory manufactures different types of guns.

MURIC, in a statement in the early hours of Monday hailed the achievement of the Army.

Its leader, Professor Ishaq Akintola, described the operation as a major breakthrough and a significant eye-opener in the efforts of security agencies and the Kaduna State Government to unmask those behind the violence in Kaduna State.

Akintola said: “A gun-making factory was discovered in Kafanchan, Jemaah Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday, 22nd September, 2023. Different types of guns ranging from rifles, shot guns, AK 47 rifles, sub-machine guns, pistols and ammunition were found by soldiers of Operation Safe Haven. Also found were police and army uniforms. Among those arrested were Napoleon John and Monday Dunia (https://punchng.com/army-uncovers-kaduna-gun-factory-recovers-26-weapons/).

“We commend the Nigerian Army for this discovery. It marks a major breakthrough and a significant eye-opener in the efforts of security agencies to unmask those behind the violence in Kaduna State.

“This discovery is another indubitable proof of the world-class quality of Nigerian soldiers. Our soldiers are gallant professionals. We are proud of them. Given the necessary equipment, motivation and welfare, no army in the world can outclass them.

“It is noteworthy that the area where the weapons factory was discovered is in Southern Kaduna (Kafanchan) while the apprehended suspects are Christians of the area who have been at loggerheads with Muslims of Kaduna State for a long time.

“It is our humble opinion that the pieces will soon begin to fall into place. The Christians of Southern Kaduna have long been playing the victim game. They are always the first to launch attacks and always the first to complain.

“But Nigerians and the rest of the world believed them because they and their collaborators are the ones who write the stories and they wield immense influence in the press. Now the wind has blown. We have seen the rump of the hen. We can now see that the same Kaduna Christians who claim to be the victims and who make so much noise are the gun manufacturers, sellers and distributors of arms.

“We charge the security agencies to relentlessly pursue the matter and to leave no stone unturned until all the suspects are rounded up, prosecuted and punished according to the laws of the land. The integrity of the army in particular is at stake here. They must realise that the culprits have a lot of sympathisers in the most unexpected places. The army must not allow any coverup or sabotage.

Also Read:

“We invite the Kaduna State Government to assign the state ministry of justice to liaise with the soldiers of Operation Safe Haven and the state police command for easy close-marking of the matter until it gets to a logical conclusion. The law must be allowed to take its due course.

“The public is interested in the outcome of this investigation and the subsequent prosecution. There must be no moonlight tales of dramatic or mysterious escapes. Nigerians will hold the army accountable. Any prolonged interregnum is suspect. Only regular updates will de-escalate this growing tension.”