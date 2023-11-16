MURIC felicitates with Sanwo-Olu on Appeal Court victory

An Islamic human rights organization has sent a congratulatory message to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadiri Hamzat on their victory at the Appeal Court on Wednesday, 25th November, 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

The statement reads: “We of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) hereby send hearty congratulations to the duo of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadiri Hamzat on the Lagos Appeal Court judgement delivered yesterday, Wednesday, 15th November, 2023 which gave them resounding victory by confirming the results of the gubernatorial election of March 2023.

“The disagreement between us and Governor Sanwo-Olu has to do with his marginalisation of Muslims in matters of political appointments and that cannot turn us into enemies to the extent that we will compromise excellence on the altar of mediocrity.

“There is no way MURIC will prefer a Lagos under political bandits and hijackers who lack respect for the indigenes to a Lagos under those who are faithful to the original master plan of those who laid the foundation of Lagos. No responsible nongovernmental organization should allow Lagos or any state in Nigeria to fall into the hands of the children of multiple anger who burn and loot in the name of #EndSARS.”

