The Muslim Rights Concern has expressed sadness over the death of the mother of Dr Muiz Banire, the Chairman of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria.

Banire’s mother, Alhaja Sarat Banire, died on Friday at the age of 92 and was buried at the Ebony Vault, Ikoyi, on Saturday afternoon.

MURIC, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, expressed sadness over the death.

He said: “We in MURIC commiserate with Dr Muiz Banire on the demise of his mother.

“Although we are well aware of the inevitability of death (Qur’an 3:185), the human nature in us compels us to share these solemn moments with an exemplary, iconic and cerebral Muslim leader.

“We witnessed the grand celebration of the 90th birthday anniversary of Banire’s mother two years ago.

“It was celebrated with Islamic prayers and attended by all mainstream Islamic organisations and scholars of repute.

“We were emotionally touched by the thanksgiving event but today, the woman we all celebrated is no more. We are mourning.’’

Banire, the statement said, took care of his mother and honoured her, adding that this was a practical demonstration of Qur’anic injunctions on goodness to parents.

The statement drew special attention to the great concern which the Qur’an showed toward womanhood.

It stated: “This attention debunks the false claim of our detractors that Islam is a religion which debases women.

“The high pedestal which Dr Banire placed his mother has proved beyond any reasonable doubt that Muslims give women a lofty position in the dignity of the human person.

“At this juncture, we charge Nigerian men to love and honour their wives.

“We condemn violence against women in all its ramifications and call on those who indulge in this barbaric act to desist forthwith.

“In like manner, we decry paedophilic practices against children and underaged girls. It is repulsive, preposterous and reprehensible.”

It urged Nigerians to take good care of their parents while they were still alive instead of wasting money on extravagant funerals.