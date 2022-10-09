MURIC declares support for NCAC boss resolve to go after BB Naija  

An Islamic human rights group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has declared its support to the call made by Ambassador Segun Runsewe to the National Assembly (NASS) to give the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) powers to go after BB Naija for the purpose of stopping nudity.

MURIC made the declaration in a press release signed Sunday, in Lagos by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

The press release reads in part: “The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Ambassador Segun Runsewe, on Tuesday 4th October, 2022 called on the National Assembly (NASS) to give his agency powers to go after BB Naija in order to stop nudity in the reality TV show.

“The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) supports Runsewe’s call and we see no reason why the NASS will hesitate to give him all necessary backing. Big Brother Naija’s reality TV show is the devil incarnate misleading Nigerian youth.

“MURIC has been consistent in its condemnation of BB Naija. We can recall two separate statements issued on the reality TV show. On 12th July, 2019, we made a statement titled ‘Ban BB Naija Now’ (https://muslimrightsmuric.blogspot.com/2019/07/ban-bb-naija-now-muric.html).

“Again on 8th October 2020, we issued another statement under the caption ‘MURIC Chides Ogun Governor Over BB Naija Gifts’ (https://muslimrightsmuric.blogspot.com/2020/10/muric-chides-ogun-governor-over-bb.html).

“That was when the governor gave a bungalow and N5 million cash to the winner of the reality TV show. We saw the governor’s action as idolising immorality and demonising discipline. We described his action as ‘disappointing, disgusting, misplaced and myopic.’

“We call on the NASS to listen to Ambassador Runsewe. It is the voice of reason. BB Naija is forcibly dragging our youths to a world of nudity, debauchery and shamelessness. BB Naija constitutes a potent threat to every home. It is open rape on our cultures, values and norms. BB Naija is luciferous.

“The NASS will have its name indelibly carved in letters of gold if it hearkens to the plea made by Runsewe. His appeal has revealed the weakness in our legal system. It has revealed that there are no extant laws powerful enough to stop romance and sex on our television channels. The time to give the law the teeth to bite is now.”