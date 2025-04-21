MURIC congratulates Oba Isa Shekoni, new Osolo of Isolo

An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern, has congratulated the new Osolo of Isolo, Oba Isa Abiodun Olakunle Shekoni.

The group described the new king as a globally exposed, profoundly visionary and highly experienced traditional ruler poised to make the city of Isolo great again.

MURIC’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Monday, 21st April, 2025 by the Executive Director of the organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said: “The ancient city of Isolo has been blessed with a new traditional ruler in the person of Oba Engr Isa Abiodun Olakunle Shekoni. This was sequel to the demise of the former Osolo of Isolo, the late Oba Kabiru Alani Agbabiaka on Wednesday, 10th April, 2024.

“The young monarch who was born on 25th December, 1974, hails from the Akinlagun branch of the Alagbeji ruling house. He has a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

“Oba Isa Abiodun Olakunle Shekoni ascended the throne of his ancestors after emerging victorious among sixteen (16) aspirants to the stool. He is a globally exposed, profoundly visionary and highly experienced technocrat poised to make the city of Isolo great again.

“His emergence was officially confirmed by the Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on Friday 28th March, 2025. He was crowned two days later on 30th March at the village square, Esa, with the ancient traditional crown of Isolo.

“Although ceremonial coronation is still expected to come up on Sunday, 29th June, 2025, MURIC deems it fit to send its early goodwill message to this iconic technocrat turned traditional ruler.

“Oba Shekoni is bringing treasures without measure to the table at the Osolo palace. Loaded with youthful explorational propensity, the new Osolo is seen as a great asset to Isolo town and he is expected to bring speedy growth to the ancient city.

“With variegated and wide experience especially in construction, Isolo is expected to witness dynamic structural development. The new king is expected to bring his experience to bear at the shortest time possible having worked at several engineering companies within and outside Nigeria where he won several awards for his excellent performance.

“We remind the new king that Allah is the King of all kings, Master of all masters and Judge of all judges. We therefore charge him to walk in the path of the pious and to make service to the indigenes and residents of Isolo his major priority. We urge the people of Isolo to cooperate fully with the new monarch and the government of Lagos State.

“MURIC prays that the crown lasts long on the king’s head. May the beaded shoes feature on his royal feet for years and may he hold the horsetail for decades. May his reign be long, peaceful and fruitful. May we have Greater Isolo during his reign.”

