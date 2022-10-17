MURIC congratulates new Ekiti Governor, SSG 

An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has congratulated the new governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) on his assumption of office. The group also felicitated with the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Habibat Omolara Adubiaro.

The statement which was issued on Monday, 17th October, 2022 was signed by the group’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

MURIC recalled that Muslims in the state had been politically marginalised in the past. It commended the new governor for deeming it fit to pick a Muslim as his SSG. The group therefore described the Oyebanji administration as one which prepared to herald a new dawn. It urged the governor to strengthen his position further by running an inclusive government.

The statement added that both Muslims and Christians have a lot in common as adherents of the Abrahamic faith. It therefore advised Governor Oyebanji to appoint more Muslims into his cabinet in order to draw Muslims in the state closer to his administration. Finally, we implore citizens of Ekiti State to cooperate with the new governor in order to take the state to new heights.