MURIC congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointment as Tinubu’s aides    

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as the Chief of Staff CoS to President Bola Tinubu.

MURIC in a press statement signed Sunday by its Executive Secretary, Prof. Ishaq Akintola also congratulated Ibrahim Hadejia and George Akume as Deputy Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF respectively.

Akintola said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday appointed the speaker of the House of Representatives, Abdul Hakeem Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia and George Akume as Chief of Staff (COS), Deputy Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) respectively.

“MURIC felicitates with the trio. In particular, Gbajabiamila’s suitability for the post is indubitable considering his twenty years legislative experience. We urge the new appointees to work conscientiously.”

Recall that the President in a State House press release signed by Director, Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye last Friday announced the trio appointment.