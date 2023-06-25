MURIC congratulates Aminat Yusuf on academic excellence

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has congratulated Aminat Yusuf Imoitesemeh over her brilliant and outstanding academic performance at the Lagos State University (LASU).

MURIC, in a press release signed by its Lagos State Chapter Chairman Sunday, Busari Jamiu Muhammad Ademola

noted that the rear performance has earned Aminat a unique space in academic and legal spheres in Nigeria and beyond, as well as prayers, gifts and encouragement.

The congratulatory message reads in part: “The Muslim world especially the Muslims living in Lagos and indeed Nigeria are overjoyed with the extraordinary feat recorded by Aminat Yusuf in the history of Lagos State University. We are extremely happy and proud of her achievement in the Faculty of Law with a perfect 5.0 CGPA. What an unblemish grade and performance!

“We congratulate Aminat for making herself, her parents, Lagos State University, women folk and indeed Nigerian Muslims proud. She has demonstrated that adorning hijab constitutes no hinderance to success if there is determination.

“We equally congratulate her parents, Mr and Mrs Yusuf for raising a golden child. For gifting unto the world a coteous and hardworking girl who combines beauty with academic brilliance.

“MURIC advises Nigerian youth to follow the trail of Aminat. We are all living witnesses of what is happening to her right now. She has brought honour to herself and her family. She is being celebrated by all and sundry in many ways. Nigerian youths must shun all social vices and emulate Aminat’s academic and moral performance.

“Lastly, we urge the Lagos State Government and the Management of the Lagos State University to immortalize Aminat’s name.

“We appreciate what the University and various individuals have done for her, more is still expected in order to serve as reference point for all Nigerian girls and youths. We must celebrate our children who excel in academics to curtail the avalanche of moral decadence being displayed by our youths in the society. By doing this, Lagos State and indeed Nigeria shall be great while hundreds and thousands of Aminats shall emerge in various sectors of our national endeavors.

Recall that the LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Ọlatunji-Bello last week Tuesday announced to the whole world the extraordinary feat of perfect 5.0 CGPA achieved Aminat, a graduate of Law, during the International news conference to kick-start the 26th Convocation Ceremony of the University.

According to Prof Ibiyemi, Aminat’s record is the best graduating student CGPA in the history of the 40 years old citadel.