MURIC condoles Sultan of Sokoto over death of in-law

828 828

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condoled the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, on the death of his father in-law, Alhaji Abubakar Imam Galadanchi, last Saturday.

In the condolence message signed by its Executive Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, MURIC said it is concerned by any tragedy that befalls Muslims, yet admitted that death is a necessary end and it must be accepted by devoted Muslims.

The organisation prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased and to give all those bereaved by his death the fortitude to bear the loss.