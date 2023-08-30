MURIC commends NAHCON on Hajj 2023

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has been commended for successfully airlifting all Nigerians who performed the 2023 hajj exercise. The commendation was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, 30th August, 2023 by the Executive Director of the Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

The full statement reads: “In spite of all odds, the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) was able to airlift all Nigerians who successfully performed the 2023 hajj exercise. The last batch of 298 pilgrims, mainly from Kaduna State, was brought home on an Azman Airline flight on 30th June, 2023.

“MURIC gives kudos to the Chairman of NAHCON, Barrister Dhikrullah Hassan, NAHCON commissioners and the supporting staff for this humongous feat. The 2023 NAHCON team deserves encomiums because of the extraordinary challenges which assailed this year’s hajj.

“Such challenges included, but were not limited to, feeding arrangements and accommodation which were all the responsibilities of agencies imposed on NAHCON by the Saudi Arabia authorities.

“The ability of Barrister Dhikrullah Hassan and his team to successfully navigate around these hiccups underpins the indubitable expertise of the NAHCON officials to think outside the box and to solve emergencies both individually and collectively. There is no scintilla of doubt that the NAHCON chairman has brought his eight years experience as the chairman of the Osun State Pilgrims Board to bear on the operations of NAHCON.”

