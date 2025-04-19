MURIC commends Army for making changes in Borno

Authorities of the Nigerian Army have started making tactical changes in some of its operations to contain the renewed attacks particularly in Plateau and Borno states.

The changes began after Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau complained openly about the deteriorating security situations in their respective states.

Their complaints were echoed by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC, https://www.legit.ng/nigeria/1650058-muric-speaks-boko-haram-resurgence-borno-governor-cries-out/).

Meanwhile the Islamic human rights organization has commended the Nigerian Army for responding swiftly to the alarms raised by the two governors. MURIC described the military’s recent tactical changes as evidence of professionalism and responsiveness.

MURIC said: "We note with pleasure that the army initiated tactical changes in its operations in the affected areas yesterday with top officers being redeployed to strengthen ongoing operations. It was gathered that the Theatre Commander for North East Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State and the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, were among the senior officers allegedly redeployed.

“We note with pleasure that the army initiated tactical changes in its operations in the affected areas yesterday with top officers being redeployed to strengthen ongoing operations. It was gathered that the Theatre Commander for North East Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State and the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, were among the senior officers allegedly redeployed.

“The Nigerian Army deserves encomiums for this swift response. It is symptomatic of professionalism and responsiveness. Our gallant soldiers are giving Nigerian taxpayers the attention they deserve while endangered zones get necessary assurance of protection. This is exactly how democracy is run.

“MURIC calls on Nigerians to appreciate the sacrifices being made by the army. We call for cooperation with soldiers particularly in war zones. We also charge Nigerian youths to be prepared to join the army for the purpose of defending the fatherland.

