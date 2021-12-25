MURIC charges Christians on expectations as they mark Christmas

As Nigerian Christians celebrate Christmas with billions of their counterparts across the globe, an Islamic human rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern, has called on Christians in the country to pray for Nigerian youths for divine guidance.

MURIC’s admonition came as it felicitated with Christians in a Christmas message issued by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

The Christmas message, released in the early hours of Saturday, reads: “As Nigerian Christians celebrate Christmas with billions of their counterparts across the globe, we felicitate with our neighbours and wish them a Merry Christmas.

“We appeal to Christian clerics and church goers to spend the yuletide period in reflecting about widespread moral decadence among Nigerian youth and to pray fervently for their redemption.

“Our youth are on the path of destruction unless something is done urgently. They have no interest in hardwork. They are on the fast lane of material pursuit and they are prepared to do anything to get the good things of life without working for them. They have little regard for the sacredness of human life. Drug is the apple of their eyes. Clubbing is their major preoccupation.

“While it is true that some Nigerians look unto the youth as leaders of tomorrow, a large majority are pessimistic over the youth of today. They see no hope in them. But we must not give up on them. We must continue to guide them. It is not too late. We can still get good results if we turn to God. The Bible says with God, everything is possible (Mark 10:27).

“Parents who have forsaken their responsibilities by failing to train their children and wards properly must also return to God. They must ask God for forgiveness during this period. They must approach God in absolute humility and total submission. They must confess to Him that they have failed as parents. They can then seek His divine guidance and go back to instill family values and norms in their children and wards.

“MURIC calls on parents to turn to God on behalf of their children and wards. We charge them to spend a substantial time of this yuletide and thereafter with their young ones. They must monitor, guide and admonish them at all times.

“They must pray for them particularly during this period. Pray that God reforms them. Pray that God intervenes in their lives. Pray that God purges them of their obsession with materialism and of all satanic propensities. Pray that they see value in honesty and the dignity of labour. Pray that God changes them into youths that are useful for their society and their country at large.”