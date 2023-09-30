Muri-Okunola pens emotional message as he leaves Lagos to serve Tinubu

The immediate past Head of the Service of the Lagos State Public Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has penned an emotional farewell message as he leaves to serve in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The Eagle Online recalls that the 21st Lagos State HoS was appointed by President Tinubu as his Personal Secretary.

This led to his resignation and appointment of Shuaheeb Olabode Agoro as his successor and 22nd Lagos State HoS by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In the farewell message he penned on Friday, Muri-Okunola thanked all those who made his service to the people and Government of Lagos State successful.

He also wished his successor success.

He wrote: “Alhamdulilah…. Barka Jumah…

“Thankful to Almighty Allah as today marks the end of my journey in the civil service of Lagos State following my voluntary retirement from the most vibrant public service in Nigeria.

“I give all glory and adulation to the Almighty for guiding me through the journey of leading the Lagos State Public Service as the 21st Head of the Civil Service for the past nearly five years and I count on Him and your prayers as I embark on a new journey.

“I thank the Governor and Deputy Governor, the Speaker and the entire members of LAHA, The Chief Judge and all members of the Judiciary, the Executive Council, the Body of Permanent Secretaries, the Chairmen and members of all service commissions and my colleagues the entire workforce of the Lagos State Government.

“You have been a pillar of massive support and I truly appreciate you all.

Also Read:

“I will surely miss you all.

“I enjoin you all to please extend the same and much more support to my successor in office, The 22nd Head of Service of our dear State, Mr Shuaheeb Olabode Agoro.

“I congratulate him and wish him a most successful tenure in office.

“Best wishes.”