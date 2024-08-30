Murdered vigilantes: Police exhume two bodies, arrest village head, others in Akwa-Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested a Village Head, Chief Okon Asuquo Eteokpo, and other suspects in connection with murder of vigilantes of the State Ministry of Internal Security and Inland Waterways.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Uyo, the state capital.

According to the statement, two corpses of three murdered marine hunters of the ministry were exhumed from shallow graves with heads severed in Unyenghe, Mbo Local Government Area.

It read, “Akwa Ibom State Police Command has Exhumed bodies of marine hunters of the Ministry of Internal Security and Inland Waterways who were kidnapped, murdered and buried by notorious criminals in Unyenghe, Mbo Local Government Area.

“The Command made the Exhumation Thursday, August 29, following information it received 18 August, that the Marine Hunters abducted and killed were buried in shallow graves within the community.

“The Command’s operatives on getting the information embarked on a chase of the suspects and arrested Anthony Archibong ‘M’ 46yrs, Emmanuel Emmanuel Otoyo ‘M’ 18yrs, Daniel Edet Okon ‘M’ 26yrs, Eniete Harry Tom ‘M’ 34yrs, Joseph Okon ‘M’ 44yrs, alongside the Village Head of Utit Antai, Chief Okon Asuquo Eteokpo who is said to be their ally and spiritual fortifier.

“15 live cartridges were recovered from them.

“Upon their arrest, a combined team of the Command launched a search for the corpses and found them buried in shallow graves after hours of frantic toil, with their heads dismembered. They were three but we recovered two.”

The Command, further in the statement, reassured that it remains intentional on ridding the State of crime and criminal elements, appealing to the public to report suspicious people and movements within their domain to the nearest Police Station.

