Murdered Lawmaker: Obidient Movement demands arrest of killers

The Obidient Movement has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to fish out and prosecute the killers of Justice Azuka, the representative of Onitsha North I Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

National Coordinator of the movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, condemned the killing of Azuka.

Tanko recalled that the movement had on December 27, 2024 issued a statement alerting security agencies to the need to facilitate Azuka’s unconditional release from the kidnappers’ den.

“However, it is unfortunate that Hon. Azuka’s body was found lifeless in the wee-hours of Thursday by security operatives beside the road at the second Niger Bridge,” he said.

Tanko said that before his kidnap, the former lawmaker was on a lawful assignment on Christmas eve, personally distributing aids and palliatives to his constituents for the yuletide.

He added: “It was then that he was kidnapped along Ugwunaobankpa Road Inland Town, Onitsha and later murdered in such cold blood.

“Issues of national security are synonymous with life and national development; this and many more tragic occurrences underscore the need for a state of emergency in the security sector.”

According to him, the security of lives and property is the primary responsibility of the government to the people.

Tanko, therefore, called on the Federal Government, Anambra State Government, and security agencies to ensure that the culprits and everyone involved in the heinous act were fished out and prosecuted.

He said: “We extend our fellowship to the family at this time, the mother, wife, children and the entire Onitsha community for this irreparable loss.

“He was a great and loving man.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

