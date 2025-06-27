Murder victim names killer in last voice message to wife

A man in northern Israel revealed the name of his alleged killer to his wife in a voice message shortly before his shooting death.

Based on this information, charges have now been brought against his nephew, whose name he mentioned in the message, Israeli police said on Thursday.

The fatal incident occurred on May 29 in the Arab village of Tamra, according to the police.

The 44-year-old victim was outside when he was attacked.

He was seriously injured but managed to walk a few metres before collapsing and later dying in the hospital.

The 21-year-old suspect replaced the SIM card in his mobile phone and attempted to flee to the Palestinian Autonomous Territories, the police statement continued.

However, he was arrested within a few hours along with a relative.

The background to the crime was a family dispute.

The Israeli government is often accused of not taking decisive enough action against violent crime within Arab society.

According to media reports, 125 people have been killed in violence within the Arab population since the beginning of the year.

The Arab minority makes up around 20 percent of Israel’s 10 million inhabitants.

dpa/NAN.

