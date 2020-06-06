The murder of a pregnant woman, Azeezat Somuyiwa, in Ibadan has been likened to ritual killing.

The spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, gave the hint in a statement on Saturday.

Somuyiwa, 29, was murdered in Akinyele Moniya Local Government Area of Oyo State when her attackers smashed her head with a stone.

Fadeyi said: “The police are aware of the dastardly killing of one Baraka Bello (female), 18-year-old of Oloro Area, Kara, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State on 31st May, and one Azezat Somuyiwa (female) aged 29 years of Ijefun Community, Akinyele Moniya Local Government Area, on 5th June.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to use this medium to put the records straight that Azezat Somuyiwa of Ijefun Community, Moniya, that was killed in the early hours of 5th June, by some assailants was smashed with stone on her head.

“The deceased is not a post-graduate student of the University of Ibadan as widely circulated on social media. Her murder seems similar to that of a ritual killing.”