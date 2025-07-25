Murder: Gombe court sentences three to death by hanging

A Gombe High Court on Thursday sentenced three persons to death by hanging over the death of one Ibrahim Yahaya on April 22, 2022.

The court found Dauda Mohammed Abubakar (alias Agenda), Kabiru Abubakar (alias Gwarei) and Ibrahim Suleiman, guilty of two of the three-count charges.

The charges were brought against them by the State Government.

The Presiding Judge for Court 3, Justice Haruna Kereng, while delivering the judgement, said the court found the trio guilty of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Kereng said the totality of all the pieces of evidence and exhibits admitted before the court during the trial proved the offences of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

According to him, the offences were punishable with death under Sections 221 of the Penal Code and Sections 97(1) of the Penal Code, respectively.

He said: “That each and all of you shall be hanged by the neck until you are pronounced and certified dead by a medical practitioner.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three were first arraigned on November 17, 2022 for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, and causing grievous hurt.

