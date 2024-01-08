Mumzee: Nigeria’s luckiest woman gifted land for 4:50am cooking

The chairman, Gtext Holding, a real estate firm, Dr. Stephen Akintayo, via his verified X handle, on Sunday, said Deborah Olaki, also known on X as Mummy Zee, who went viral after her post on X stating how she woke up as early as 4:50 am to prepare her husband’s lunch, would be allowed to pick a plot of land in any estate in their city of choice.

Akintayo tweeted: “@_Debbie_OA, I’m happy to inform you that the management of @gtextland will be giving you a plot of land in any of our estates you desire in either Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Abeokuta, Ibadan, or Asaba. Kindly DM @gtextland with your details, and they will send you the official document and also agree on the presentation day.

“Thank you for being a worthy example of a mother and wife in African culture. We believe in building homes, as this is the foundation for a healthy society. Thank you, @drsakintayo, #mummyzee.”

Earlier on Saturday, @Kemsan_acres had similarly promised the quadruplet mum and her husband land in one of its estates in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“Hi, @_Debbie_OA seeing you’d love to be a landowner, we are excited to make you and your husband joint landowners in one of our estates in Ibadan. Kindly send us a DM and we can sort out the details,” they tweeted.

PUNCH Metro reports that Mummy Zee became a social media sensation after her post as she was criticised by some social media users for going to such lengths.

But other users commended the woman and celebrated her dedication through several cash donations and other gifts.

The National Agency for Science & Engineering Infrastructure promised solar energy solutions for the new home of Mummy Zee.

NASENI through its X handle @NASENIHQ posted on Sunday it would be in touch with her on powering the new home that her family would be moving into.

“@_Debbie_OA, you mentioned you’re moving house soon. We’d like to provide our solar energy solutions to power your new home, when you move. Our solar tech manufacturing company @NaseniSolar will be in touch,” the post read.

Also on Sunday, @Up___Lift who promised the family furniture wrote on X, “This might be small, but we decided to buy this sofa and dining table set for Oga to comfortably eat at 4:00am. Send details for delivery,” with @_Debbie_OA reacting “Haaa… God I’m speechless. Thank you so much.”

The above are among other numerous gifts promised or got by the woman and her husband with cash gifts already above N5 million.

Mummy Zee’s tweet that went viral had read, “I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her was the day I set my alarm for 4.50 am.”

Some social media users who criticised Olaki called her ‘insecure’ for feeling that waking up that early to cook for a man would keep him.

A popular United States based-Nigerian professor, Uju Anya, who seemed displeased with the lady’s comment, condemned her action.

Anya wrote, “So, you’re saying you rise before dawn to cook for an able-bodied adult so that he doesn’t beg co-workers for food and f*ck somebody for day-old rice and chicken?”

Another user, @emelleionaire, wrote, “Just married, and someone can steal him with small okro and pounded yam? So, my sister in Christ, what is your war plan for when your beggar husband comes across stew that is sweeter than yours?”

@ruttiexx, another user, said, “The lord is your strength because I cannot.”

However, in a dramatic turn of events, some X users, mostly men, rallied around her, requesting a contribution from like minds to encourage the housewife.

Mummy Zee, who posted her account number at 1.39 pm on Friday, has received several donations and still counting.

