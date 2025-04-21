Multistream takes empowerment seminar to Badagry

Multisteam Limited, the umbrella body of Jinja products, is set to take its empowerment and wellness summit to Badagry, Lagos State.

The body is eager to use the Badagry summit to inspire, motivate, and expand the networking opportunities of the event’s participants.

Over 120 people are expected to be empowered to boost their financial prowess.

The Liaison Officer to the Ogun State Government on Local Government matters, Hon. Alex Obanla, is expected to be at the event, just as the Executive Chairman of Badagry Local Government Area, Hon. Suliat Onilude, and Chairman, Lagos State Public Service Club, Badagry Annex, John Joseph, have both confirmed to be in attendance in Badagry on April 26, 2025.

Multistream’s Experienced Executive, Toyin Samuel, is the facilitator of the Badagry seminar, while the Chief Host is Hon. Mauyon Onala, just as Biyi Otegbeye, the Regency Alliance GMD (retd.), is the Special Guest of Honour.

The Business Adviser of the Seminar and Team Leader, Shamseedeen Salami, said he was excited about the response of many stakeholders in the Multistream family.

Salami said: “We expect lots of people just as we had in Ikorodu in January.

“Chartered President Ota Royal Prestige Club, Lion Modupe Bakare, is one of the dignitaries expected to be at the event.

“We are going to empower people to further boost their businesses through the Jinja product.

“We expect people to benefit from the seminar in many ways.

“It is going to be a big event for us all.”

It will be recalled that Multistream staged an empowerment Seminar on January 11, 2025 in Ikorodu to kick-start its activities for the year 2025.

