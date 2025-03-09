Multiple crashes cause gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Multiple accidents have caused severe traffic congestion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near the NASFAT roundabout.

The crashes, which occurred shortly after 7am on Sunday, involved two trucks and three to four other vehicles, creating chaos and leaving motorists stranded.

Officials from the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and the Nigeria Police are on the scene, working to manage traffic, clear the wreckage, and assist those affected.

In a brief update, the TRACE Commander for the Mowe-Ibafo axis, Kabir Ojerinde, provided details of the incident.

“According to an eyewitness, the crash occurred when a trailer travelling from Lagos tried to avoid colliding with a smaller vehicle attempting to cross at the NASFAT roundabout.

“In the process, the trailer lost control and crashed into several vehicles at the turning.

“Emergency responders, including TRACE, the Police, and the FRSC, are currently on site, working to clear the wreckage,” he reported.

He also noted that one of the trucks, heavily loaded with watermelons, had been moved off the road to ease traffic flow.

Speeding and poor visibility have been cited as possible factors in the crashes, although the exact cause has not been confirmed.

When asked about casualties and the identification of the vehicles involved, Ojerinde said, “A report on the crash will be issued shortly.”

Meanwhile, motorists have been advised to exercise caution as rescue and clearance operations continue.

About an hour later, the Commander said in a message, “Only one driver was injured, no one died from the crash.”

