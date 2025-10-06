Multiple checkpoints along Lagos Badagry expressway tarnishing Nigeria’s image – Customs 

The Controller, Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Wale Adenuga on Monday said that multiple checkpoints along Lagos Badagry expressway are tarnishing Nigeria’s image.

Adenuga disclosed this at a stakeholders’ engagement with security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, business partners, customs agents and youth in Seme.

According to Adenuga, with support of the Comptroller General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi, the service will not rest until the checkpoints are reduced to the barest minimum on the corridor.

“The time wasting along Lagos Badagry expressway is disturbing. You will see many vehicles queuing for checking by security operatives.

“It is embarrassing to see as much as 10 immigration checkpoints, 20 Police checkpoints 15 customs points doing same work along the expressway.

“Enough is enough, we should have the fear of God in our hearts. I will not rest until I achieve this,” he said.

Adenuga said the engagement was designed to create a frank platform for dialogue among key players in border operations, with the goal of enhancing trade facilitation and security.

He emphasised the need for collective honesty and cooperation among stakeholders to address the challenges bedeviling the border axis.

“We need to tell ourselves the bitter truth. The more we facilitate legitimate trade, the better for our country. When trade thrives, crime reduces,” he said.

Group Capt. M. Medugu, Nigeria Air Force Forward Operations Base at Ahanve, Badagry, speaking on behalf of military formations in the area, assured the controller that the military would support customs in fulfillment of the tasks.

Meanwhile, Chief Tunde Giro, the Depegan of Badagry kingdom, representing Akran of Badagry said youths in Badagry had been planning to protest on excesses of security agencies on the expressway.

Giro said the operatives along the corridor are causing unnecessary delay and extorting citizens, urging the controller to arrest the situation.

Chief Joseph Agoro, a community leader in Apa, Badagry, decried the persistence of unwholesome practices along the Seme route and urged security agencies and border communities to unite in tackling the issue.

According to Agoro, actions of the operatives are tarnishing Nigeria’s image and hindering regional commerce.

The community leader said that majority of the fight and quarrels on the border corridor are caused by camp boys recruited by security agencies along the border route.

Alhaji Yusuf Bashir, the Community Development Committee (CDC) Badagry-West Local Council Development Area, urged customs to support the community with infrastructural projects.

Speaking earlier, the Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Olukayode Aluko, represented by the Defense Attache, Col. S. Yahaya, assured that the takeaways from the meeting would be fully implemented.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that stakeholders at the meeting are, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Army, Federal Roads Safety Corps, traditional rulers, trade associations, freight forwarders, and community leaders.