Multiple auto crash leaves one dead, five injured in Ogun

A multiple auto crash on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway left one person dead and five others injured on Tuesday.

Public Education Officer of the FRSC in Ogun, Florence Okpe stated at Ota, Ogun on Wednesday that the accident involved seven male and one female.

She stated that two persons escaped unhurt in the accident which involved five vehicles and three motorcycles.

Okpe attributed the accident to excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking on the part of one of the vehicles.

She stated also that the driver of a truck involved in the accident lost control as a result of brake failure and rammed into other vehicles before plunging into a river.

Okpe added that one of the vehicles went up in flames as a result of the collision, but the fire was put out.

“The corpse has been deposited at the General Hospital, Ota, while the survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital,’’ Okpe added.

In her statement, Okpe quoted Ahmed Umar, Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC as advising motorists to desist from dangerous driving and to always obey traffic rules.

Umar also prayed that God would grant the family of the dead the fortitude to bear the loss.