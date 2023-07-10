Multiple accidents involving five vehicles on Third Mainland Bridge

There was a multiple accident involving five vehicles on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.
Lagos State Transport Management Agency confirmed the development in a series of tweets on its Twitter handle.
In the tweets, LASTMA confirmed that five vehicles were involved in the accident.
LASTMA, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle at about 2:10pm, said: “Multiple accidents involving five vehicles just occurred on the third mainland bridge at UNILAG Waterfront inward Iyanaworo.
“Effort is ongoing to get the vehicles evacuated so as to ensure a free flow of traffic.”