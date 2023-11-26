MultiChoice to launch GOtv streaming app

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the launch of GOtv Stream, a streaming platform designed to provide GOtv customers with a complimentary value-added service that allows them to watch or download shows, movies, and other preferred content on the go via smartphones, tablets, computers, and other devices.

The newly launched GOtv Stream is set to reshape the content consumption pattern of GOtv customers by offering real-time access to their favourite content and the ability to curate personalised content preferences.

In a statement issued during the week, the Executive Head, Corporate Affairs, MultiChoice West Africa, Caroline Oghuma, stated that GOtv Stream will elevate the viewing experience of GOtv customers, ensuring they derive maximum value for their monthly subscription.

“We are pleased to announce that the GOtv Stream app will officially launch on December 1. Our customers will now be able to livestream their favourite content on their mobile phones, in real-time. The introduction of GOtv Stream underscores our commitment to delivering top quality service, powered by innovation and technology to our customers.

“GOtv Stream will be available for download on Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iPhone users and I urge customers to take advantage of the innovative features of the GOtv Stream so they can continue to enjoy the diverse lineup of content currently available for viewing at their convenience, ” Oghuma said.

The GOtv stream platform offers users the flexibility to create up to four profile accounts, download preferred content for offline viewing, create a watchlist and control content suggestions on the app among other interesting features.

To access GOtv Stream, users will need an active GOtv subscription, a mobile device such as an Android, Apple, tablet, PC device, a GOtv IUC number, and internet connection. You can reconnect or upgrade your subscription using the MyGOtvApp or dialling *288#.

With GOtv Stream, customers can ensure they get their money’s worth; with a smart device and an internet connection, customers can enjoy their favourite programmes on the go.

The GOtv Stream app is not merely a brilliant innovation, it is also a cost-effective one, ensuring users receive substantial value for their subscription to their preferred GOtv package.