MultiChoice Talent Factory invites applications for 2023 cohort

Now approaching its fifth year, the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy is calling for applications for its world-class film and TV training programme which kicks off in October this year.

The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification to apply for this exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills.

The curriculum combines film studies such as directing, sound design, and the business of film to name a few, with workplace experience on Africa Magic and SuperSports top productions.

The 12-month fully funded programme is open to candidates from Nigeria and Ghana for the West Africa Academy, which is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking on the announcement, Atinuke Babatunde, West Africa Hub Academy Director, said: “This couldn’t be a more exciting opportunity for African film and TV content creators.

“There are so many stories on our continent that need to be told and documented with a sense of skill and passion that only a programme such as the MTF Academy can train young people to do.

“I can’t wait to be a part of this journey.”

Alongside her expert track record with M-Net through Africa Magic since 2014, Babatunde will lead the Class of 2023 with her over 20 years of experience.

In addition to the hands-on training that all students will receive as part of the programme, they will also get enhanced training experience from the Academy’s partnerships, which include the New York Film Academy; and Henley Business School, Dolby and Canon among others.

Previous cohorts have also worked with on United Nations’ Verified campaign and pitched projects to Partners Against Piracyand Creative Development on a climate change campaign.

Applications will be open from May 9 and close on June 3, 2022, and have to be completed on: https://cte. multichoicetalentfactory.com/

Applications made outside of this website will not be considered.