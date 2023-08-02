MultiChoice rebrands DStv live stream App, offers unlimited entertainment

Are you ready for the next level of entertainment? Multichoice Nigeria is proud to announce the rebranding of the DStv App to DStv Stream! As part of DStv’s enduring commitment to creating value and enhancing the viewing experience for customers, DStv Stream brings the ultimate streaming experience right to your fingertips. This all-inclusive entertainment platform continues to bring the best in local, international, sports, and kid’s content from wherever you are.

MultiChoice’s dedicated teams have worked tirelessly to deliver a revamped and smoother streaming experience packed with a host of innovative features. DStv Stream is truly set to elevate your entertainment experience.

The platform has retained everything users like and added so much more to love. All your favourite profiles, account information, viewing history, watch lists, download capabilities, Catch-Up, BoxOffice and live TV are all still here. Moreover, the features viewers enjoy have been expanded and exciting new elements have been added to enhance the streaming experience.

The app now has enhanced personalisation for you to discover content in your profile, a seamless, user-friendly, and simpler streaming experience, and the ability to switch soundtracks to your local language where available, including live sports commentary [in Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, and Pidgin English].

As we gear up for the new Football Season, DStv Stream promises to turn every game into a personal front-row experience. No matter where you are, you can catch all the goals, drama, triumphs, and defeats from the world’s most loved football leagues. What’s more, the DStv Stream app ensures you never miss a moment – replay those stunning goals, those incredible saves, or watch full matches at your leisure. The New Football Season has never been this personal, accessible, or thrilling.

“From the initial launch of the first decoder to pioneering digital satellite TV and now with DStv Stream, what drives innovation for us, is providing our customers with the content they love, in the way that’s best for them,” says Dr Busola Tejumola, Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice.

Enjoy unparalleled flexibility with DStv Stream’s features. Catch up on the latest episodes you’ve missed, indulge in binge-watching incredible boxsets, download your favourite shows while connected to Wi-Fi for seamless offline viewing later, and personalize your viewing resolution for a flawless, data-friendly experience! As part of MultiChoice’s digital ecosystem, DStv Stream joins MyDStv App and Showmax, solidifying the entertainment platform as Africa’s leading broadcast service provider.

DStv invites everyone to join in this new era. To enjoy your newly renovated entertainment platform, existing subscribers who’ve already been streaming simply need to update their existing DStv app. Existing subscribers who have not yet been streaming can also download the new app from their favourite app store and log in with the same login credentials they’ve been using for self-service.

And if you haven’t registered yet, it is easy to create an account on DStv.com, link it to your active subscription and then use those login credentials to start streaming on the DStv Stream app. New subscribers can sign up at DStv.com in less than five minutes. No dish. No installation. No drama. Just a smart device and a stable internet connection.

This is just the beginning. There are so many exciting new features and experiences planned to enhance your enjoyment. Download DStv Stream today from your app store! Get connected, stay connected or upgrade your DStv subscription to ensure you don’t miss any of your favourite shows from your favourite channels.