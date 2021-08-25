MultiChoice reacts to media statement, publications on TAT appeal hearing

MultiChoice Nigeria has offered clarifications on the media statement issued on Wednesday on the Tax Appeal Tribunal (“TAT”) appeal hearing held on Tuesday 24 August 2021.

The company explained that contrary to the position pushed in the statement and subsequent media publications on it, the direction issued by the TAT does not compel MultiChoice Nigeria to make payment of 50% of N1.8 trillion, being half of the disputed tax assessment under appeal.

It explained: “The direction issued by the TAT, in accordance with paragraph 15(7) of the Fifth Schedule to the FIRS Establishment Act, requires MultiChoice Nigeria to deposit with FIRS an amount equal to the tax paid by MultiChoice Nigeria in the preceding year of assessment OR one half of the disputed tax assessment under appeal, whichever is the lesser amount plus 10 per cent.

“The lesser amount is the tax paid by MultiChoice Nigeria in the previous assessed year, which is substantially less than the disputed assessment.”

A statement by the company affirmed that “MultiChoice Nigeria is a law-abiding corporate citizen and continues to engage constructively with FIRS in an attempt to resolve this matter.”