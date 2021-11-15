MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv Brand Ambassador

MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season winner, Hazel Oyeze Onouduenyi, popularly referred to as Whitemoney as its latest brand ambassador for GOtv Nigeria. The announcement was made on Monday, November 15, 2021, at a signing ceremony held at the MultiChoice office in Lagos.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe stated that the choice of BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season winner as GOtv brand ambassador was in recognition of his tenacity and drive which endeared him to many.

“Having Whitemoney join the family is very significant. We saw a lot of votes from subscribers and it was clear that they all loved him as is evident with his huge fan base. We have had a lot of ambassadors in the past- Daddy Showkey, the past Big Brother winner, Laycon – who have represented the brand well and now Whitemoney, who will be the first GOtv ambassador with his own reality TV show”, Ugbe said.

He also noted that his signing is coming on the 10th anniversary of the brand and the launch of the latest package, GOtv Supa.

“GOtv is a product that has been around for 10 years, providing technologically advanced, easily accessible, affordable and customer-friendly packages for millions of Nigerians nationwide. In line with enabling customers with quality entertainment, we recently launched the GOtv Supa package which will focus on an extensive catalogue of general entertainment channels available on DStv such as Honey, Africa Magic Urban, WWE, TLNovelas, Novela Magic, ROK, KIX, Nick Jr. and NickToons at just N5,500” said Ugbe

The company also revealed that Whitemoney would be starring in his reality TV show on Africa Magic in the first quarter of 2022.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, speaking on the upcoming reality show said: “Whitemoney has a story to tell and our platform is the best place to tell that story. We can’t wait for Nigerians to watch him on their screens. We are also excited to have him onboard and we look forward to a mutually rewarding experience.”

On his part, the elated GOtv ambassador thanked the MultiChoice family for the recognition and also the opportunity to showcase his talent to a wider audience.

“I entered the Big Brother Naija house on merit, with no connection. This is a big deal for me, coming from a background where I was written off and only recognized for my looks.

“Being the first GOtv ambassador is a big win not just for the brand but also for my fan base. They get to see the real me and all the plans I have going forward. I am grateful to God, MultiChoice Nigeria and proud to be a GOtv Ambassador’, he added