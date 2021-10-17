MultiChoice Nigeria shines at MIPAD Top Global 100 under 40 List

The Most Influential People of African Descent has recognised two Executive Heads of MultiChoice Nigeria on their 2021 MIPAD Global Top 100 under 40 List.

They are the Executive Head of Customer Value Management, Omoyeme Effiong, and Executive Head Channels and Content West Africa, Dr. Busola Tejumola.

The recognition is a celebration of their achievements.

For Effiong in the Business and Entrepreneurship space and Dr. Tejumola in the Media and Culture space.

Most Influential People of African Descent is a global civil society initiative in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, focusing on the first pillar of the decade: RECOGNITION.

MIPAD publishes unique global 100 lists that identifies high achievers of African descent worldwide, pairing those based across the Diaspora with their counterparts inside Africa, across various verticals.

The Most Influential People of African Descent Recognition and Awards Ceremony, following the opening of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, on October 3, recognised outstanding personalities and high achievers of African descent from around the world for their positive contributions.

MIPAD unveiled two global 100 lists of Most Influential People of African Descent.

One in the Creative 100 Edition and the other, the 100 Under 40 Edition, both for the year 2021 on October 3, 2021.

The ceremony was sponsored by Warner Media News and Sports and hosted by Zain Asher of Cable News Network.

In attendance were young global leaders and prominent individuals amongst other high-profile nominees and honourees.

“We are particularly excited to begin the relationship this year when MIPAD is engaged in activities relating to the UN Year of the Creative Economy,” said Johnita Due, SVP and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for WarnerMedia speaking on the partnership.

Kamil Olufowobi, Chief Executive Officer, MIPAD, said the global lists are in continuation of the group’s effort towards highlighting and showcasing the positive contributions made by people of African descent worldwide.

“MIPAD working in support of United Nations and in partnership with a leading global media company like WarnerMedia sets the stage for us to further amplify global black narratives to showcase the many untold stories of our struggles and triumphs in every corner of the world, sometimes in unexpected places and high positions,” OLufowobi added

The ceremony from the studio in New York was streamed to a global audience with live viewing around the world in cities like Dubai, São Paolo, London and Lagos.