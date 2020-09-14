MultiChoice, the leading pay TV service provider in Nigeria, recently held its annual Media Showcase, which happened virtually for the first time.

The MultiChoice Media Showcase took place on September 9, 2020 and was organized to further amplify the company’s promise to continue telling stories that resonate with their viewers, while unveiling some of their new offerings as well as plans for the year.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “Putting our valued customers in the forefront has always been our goal at MultiChoice Nigeria.

“We have continued to invest in the Nigerian economy by creating quality and entertaining content for Africa by Africans, and the Media Showcase provides an opportunity to celebrate these investments.”

The MultiChoice Nigeria Media Showcase happened virtually, given the COVID-19 pandemic, and journalists were taken on a journey through the past, present and future of the company’s investments in local content.

It was also an opportunity to showcase the company’s advancements in technology, innovation and customer experience as seen on DStv and GOtv.

During the Media Showcase, updates were provided on new programming such as two new Africa Magic shows: Enakhe’ and Riona ‘Fighting Fate’, as well as a new reality show: Shoot Your Shot.

The company also spoke about other investments such as the N3.5 billion that went into the production of the Season 5 of BBNaija and supporting the growth of the film industry through the MultiChoice Talent Factory.

MTF inspires and nurtures talented young people to work in local creative industries, thus generating a pipeline of local content.

Additionally, Masterclasses were launched to address the increased interest of industry professionals in learning specialised aspects of film making.

Ugbe said: “We’ve been at the forefront of creating and exporting Nigeria’s entertainment, providing a platform for the country’s talent to be showcased across the continent.

“The MultiChoice Talent Factory is a testament to that investment and the crop of academy graduates have been equipped to take on the industry.”

In addition to investments, MultiChoice Nigeria also mentioned its newly revamped M-Net Movies and SuperSport channels, which offers DStv and GOtv customers easier access to preferred content, more choices and better value.

DStv and GOtv viewers also get to witness top American leagues such as the English Football League, Major League Soccer, Scottish Premier Football League and Dutch Eredivisie on ESPN, which is available to DStv and GOtv Max customers, while DStv customers get to watch NBA on ESPN 2.

Other products and innovations have been created to make the lives of MultiChoice customers easier such as a new service launched by Showmax to the DStv subscribers called Showmax pro.

All active DStv Premium customers will at no extra cost be rewarded with Showmax subscriptions.

The pay TV company also delved into the MyDStv and MyGOtv Self-Service apps, which enable customers take control of their DStv and GOtv accounts from the comfort of their homes, as well as choose the Auto-Renewal payment option, which allows them to pay and renew their subscription automatically each month.

The apps can be downloaded from the iOS and Android stores.