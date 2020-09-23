Leading Pay-TV service provider, Multichoice Nigeria, has donated 500 face masks to the Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter in order for members of the association to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head of Corporate Affairs, Multichoice Nigeria, Caroline Oghuma, who made the kits presentation at the Lagos SWAN Secretariat on Tuesday, said the gesture was one of the efforts to sustain symbiotic relationship with their partners.

Oghuma said: “SWAN is one of our most beloved partners and an integral part of our contents strategy.

“As you know, DStv and GOtv are the home of sports from when we sponsored basketball league to the Nigerian local football league matches and the GOtv boxing.

“SWAN has always been there and have heralded all our efforts.

“So, this is in appreciation and also to ensure that members protect themselves and stay safe since they still move around in spite of the pandemic that is still much around.”

Asked reasons behind the initiative, Oghuma said: “Aside government’s efforts in combating the pandemic, we thought part of our responsibilities as a private sector was to get involved in saving lives.

“We thought that the little we could do was to invest in protective gears, nose masks for frontline ‘warriors’.

“You know those who stand the gap for us on a day to day basis, the media, most especially, have been our partners and we would continue to be partners.

“By the way, this is not our first gesture.

“Back in April, we donated the sum of N200 million to the Federal Government and N50 million to the Lagos State Government.

“We also brought in rapid test kits for people to be tested.

“In addition to that, we have partnered with World Health Organisation and Stop and Think Before You Post in order to discourage misinformation.

“At the beginning, a lot of conflicting information such as ‘boil yourself in hot water’, ‘you won’t catch COVID. ‘If you freeze yourself in the cold water, the cold will die’.

“So, we wanted to put out the correct information from the institutions that were driving prevention and maintenance of the disease..

“So, this is in continuation of our effort to combat the pandemic since we are aware that the disease is not entirely out of the society.”

The Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, in company of the association’s Secretary, Bunmi Ogunyale, while thanking Multichoice Nigeria management, said they cherished the relationship with the Pay-TV service providers, adding that they had been reliable partners over the years.

Oshundun said: “In SWAN, particularly Lagos Chapter, we cannot thank you enough for what you have been doing and still doing for us and our members.

“We really appreciate you and it is our prayer that your company continue to grow from strength to strength.”