MultiChoice, owners of pay TV outlets: DStv and GOtv, has made an offer to its customers to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus Disease.

The offer, the latest in a series, was revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read:

With the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging the world currently, the global populace is being inundated with a new forced reality. Loved ones have fallen ill with some, sadly, passing away, businesses have been shut and social movement and interaction have been greatly limited.

But despite all these uncertainties, MultiChoice Nigeria, operators of DStv and GOtv, has continued to operate and serve its customers during this unprecedented period. The flow of information is very essential at this time and all customers need to remain updated on the current reports and trends across the world. As Nigerians are being encouraged to remain at home, MultiChoice has decided to reward its customers with mouth-watering discounts on their subscription to ensure customers on DStv and GOtv remain connected during this period.

The campaign, tagged: We’ve Got You, which runs from 20 April to 30 June, offers active and disconnected DStv and GOtv customers the opportunity to enjoy discounts of up to 44 per cent for DStv customers and 75 per cent for GOtv customers, and get upgraded to the next viewing package when they pay on their current package. It is an opportunity for customers to pay their subscription now and even get a wider access to the best of the latest news, local movies, sports, drama series, kiddies and general entertainment on -television.

Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, said the offer is the company’s way of showing appreciation to loyal subscribers for their support and patronage during these challenging times and to also cushion the impact of the economic disruption triggered by the pandemic.

“It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do, and in line with our mission to make great entertainment available, even during the most trying of times, we are giving our loyal and valued customers amazing discounts, so they can have the opportunity to experience a wider range of the quality content on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support,” Mabutho said.

For this campaign, active and disconnected DStv customers on Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Family, Yanga and Access packages will be rewarded during this campaign via DStv Thanks once they renew their subscription.

DStv Compact Plus customers get to pay their current subscription fee of N10,650 and will be upgraded to DStv Premium, the platform’s top package. Content available to these subscribers include a brand-new movie on M-Net (channel 101), great talk shows on Comedy Central and free access to Showmax to view the best of series.

For DStv Compact subscribers, they will be elevated to DStv Compact Plus package when they pay their current subscription rate of N6,800. Upon upgrade, subscribers in this category will be able to access Insecure on 1Magic (Channel 103) and the new reality television shows, Mercy and Ike and Judging Matters, on Africa Magic Showcase.

Local series such as Unbroken will be available to DStv Confam subscribers when they pay their subscription fee of N4,500 and get upgraded to DStv Compact. Customers on DStv Family package who pay their current subscription rate of N4,000 will be given DStv Confam package. On offer for these subscribers include movies and TV shows on TNT Africa and international dramas on BET.

DStv Yanga customers who pay their current N2,500 fee will in turn get DStv Confam package. Quality African entertainment is provided for these subscribers as brand-new local shows and series on TNT Africa and international dramas on BET will be aired. For DStv Access customers who pay N2,000, they will be boosted to DStv Yanga to view the finest of Nollywood on Africa Magic Epic, ROK 2 & Ebony Life.

Similarly, GOtv has got it covered for all its active and disconnected customers on Jolli, Plus, Jinja, Value and Lite packages.

Customers on GOtv Jolli will be upgraded to GOtv Max, the platform’s premium package, and get access to over 75 channels when they pay their current subscription rate of N2,400. These subscribers will view programmes such as Halita and Mercy and Ike on Africa Magic Family, and fascinating programmes on Discovery ID, Cartoon Network and more. GOtv Plus subscribers will also benefit when they pay their current fee of N1,900 and get boosted to GOtv Jolli. Channels available to these subscribers include CBS Reality, Fox and Da Vinci.

Programmes on channels such as CBS Reality, Fox and Da Vinci will be available to GOtv Jinja customers when they renew their subscription fee at N1,600 and get upgraded to GOtv Jolli. Also, customers on GOtv Value and GOtv Lite packages will get upgraded to GOtv Jinja when they pay their current subscription rates of N1,250 and N400 respectively. On offer for these subscribers include programmes on Africa Magic Epic, Real Time and PBS Kids.

MultiChoice continues to appreciate all its customers for their patronage, especially during these trying times, with the We’ve Got You campaign. DStv remains #ThereForYou and #GOtvDeyYourSide, providing the whole family with quality and exciting content lined up on higher packages at reduced costs.

The offer is open to all active or disconnected customers on any of these DStv packages: DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Family, Yanga and Access. Also, customers on these GOtv packages: GOtv Jolli, GOtv Plus, GOtv Jinja, Value and Lite packages, are eligible for this offer.

For more information on this offer, visit www.dstvafrica.com and www.gotvafrica.com. Also, download the MyDStv app or MyGOtv app from the iOS and Android store for self-service option.