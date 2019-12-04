Nigeria’s leading Pay-TV service provider, MultiChoice Nigeria is bringing some exciting news to existing subscribers on the DStv & GOtv platforms this festive season. The company recently announced the launch of new packages on the DStv and GOtv platforms namely; DStv Confam, DStv Yanga, GOtv Jolli, and GOtv Jinja.

“We recently introduced brand new packages to our DStv and GOtv offerings. They are DStv Yanga, DStv Confam, GOtv JINJA, and GOtv JOLLI. The objective of the launch of the new packages is to offer our customers new lower and higher tier packages for DStv and GOtv at affordable prices,” said Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

MultiChoice customers with active subscription on DStv Access, DStv Family, GOtv Value and GOtv Plus will enjoy a two-week open window from December 1 – December 15, 2019, on the new packages, at no extra cost.

Mabutho stated: “Our key priority is to put subscribers’ needs at the heart of every new offering. From time to time, MultiChoice reviews the packages available on our platforms that may result in the addition or removal of packages.”

With more package options available on both the DStv and GOtv platforms, subscribers can easily choose the subscription plan that best fits the budget and viewing needs of their families. DStv Confam offers entertainment with channels like BET, Da Vinci, TNT Africa* and more for your viewing pleasure. With DStv Yanga, viewers enjoy all things Nollywood on, Africa Magic Epic, ROK 2 and Ebony Life, and get the best of local and international music on MTV Base.

GOtv JOLLI lets viewers treat their family and friends to exciting Naija drama, reality shows, news and kid shows on ROK2, CBS Reality, FOX, TNT Africa*, and Da Vinci. And on GOtv JINJA, get to enjoy local drama on Africa Magic Epic, international shows, and movies on FOX Life and Real-Time.

For more information on the MultiChoice Nigeria festive campaign, DStv and GOtv programming, please visit www.dstvafrica.com & www.gotvafrica.com