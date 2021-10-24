MultiChoice Chief Executive Officer sworn in as BON Chairman

The Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, has been sworn in as the Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria.

The swearing in ceremony was held on Saturday at the Transcorp Hotel in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

At the event, Dr. Mansur Liman, Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, was also sworn in as BON Vice Chairman.

Ugbe emerged Chairman last month after defeating Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa of Multimesh Limited by 63 to 35 votes in an election at the Coronation Hall of the Kano State Government House, Kano.

The ceremony was well attended by relevant government agencies, including the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, Voice of Nigeria and Nigeria Television Authority.

Speaking after he was inaugurated, Ugbe promised to reposition BON.

Goodwill messages were delivered by dignitaries led by the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Also at the event were Senator Francis Onyewuchi, who represented Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; and Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Other dignitaries in attendance were Senators Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, Ayogu Eze, D. A. Sankara (Chairman, Senate Committee on Information); Hon. Segun Odebunmi (Chairman, House Committee on Information); Alhaji Balarabe Ilelah, NBC Director- General; Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria; John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Media; Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ThisDay Media Group; and Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The outgoing Chairman, Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim, charged the new Chairman and Vice Chairman to continue to unite BON members and ensure a focus on that professionalism.

Ibrahim also harped on training and preservation of the core values of BON.