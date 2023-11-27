MultiChoice champions industry collaboration in fight against piracy

MultiChoice, Africa’s leading entertainment company, took a bold step to address the rising challenges of piracy by hosting an anti-piracy roundtable, tagged: “Piracy Untells Our Stories.”

According to the organisers of the event, the aim was to foster collaboration among key stakeholders.

It is also to develop strategies and proffer solutions in the ongoing battle against content theft and how it impacts industries, resulting in loss of revenue and jobs.

The event, which was held on November 22, 203 in Lagos, facilitated in-depth discussions, knowledge sharing and formulation of effective countermeasures to combat piracy in the digital age.

The Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice West Africa, Dr. Busola Tejumola, emphasised the need to host such an event where the objective is to exchange knowledge, encourage collaboration between industry players, discuss and develop initiatives to raise public awareness about the consequences of piracy and the importance of supporting legitimate content as piracy is a shared problem.

Tejumola said: “As we navigate the complex landscape of digital content distribution, it is imperative that we unite against the common threat of piracy.

“Piracy takes away all that a producer has worked for.

“Our event signifies a commitment to collaborative efforts, where industry leaders come together to share insights, develop strategies, and fortify our defences against content theft.

“I urge everyone to join the fight against piracy.

“Together, we can ensure a vibrant and sustainable future for the creative industry.”

During the panel discussion, Victor Okhai, President, Directors Guild of Nigeria, stated that proper communication is key in the fight against piracy.

Okhai said: “The biggest challenge with fighting piracy is that we do not communicate in the language that the common man understands.

“I think the messaging from the Nigerian Copyright Commission and concerned bodies have to be tailored to the audience.”

A Legal Practitioner and Intellectual Property Expert, Obafemi Agaba, reiterated that understanding the danger of piracy is a key strategy in the fight against piracy.

Agaba said: “We need to let people understand the danger piracy causes to talent.

“MultiChoice and other relevant parties need to advocate for funding of the Nigerian Copyright Commission in the fight against piracy.”

Other members of the panel include Charles Amudipe, Deputy Director, Operations, Nigerian Copyright Commission, Lagos; and Chinenye Nworah, Producer of Slum King.

MultiChoice, recently, earned the prestigious Promax Awards 2023 for its pioneering campaign: “Piracy Untells Our Stories,” and has invested over $85 million in local content in the last two decades, creating opportunities for young creators to earn a living from their work, an investment the company states is under threat due to the negative effect of piracy.”