MultiChoice announces special GOtv Offer at Lagos International Trade Affair

Leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced a special offer on its GOtv platform at the ongoing 37th Lagos International Trade Fair holding at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan in Lagos.

The offer will see customers enjoy a price slash on GOtv decoder bundled with a one-month GOtv Plus subscription for only N5,500.

This new offer is only available at the Lagos International Trade Fair, which runs until November 12, 2017.

In addition to the price slash, GOtv subscribers stand a chance of winning exciting prizes such as LED television sets and generators via lucky dips at the fair.

Subscribers will enjoy the company of GOtv brand ambassadors, Daddy Showkey and Mr. Ibu, with special appearances by Big Brother Naija reality stars, Efe and Bisola, at the GOtv stand during fair.

Speaking on the special offer, the General Manager, Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said the price slash is to aimed at making GOtv services more accessible to customers.

Mabutho said: “The Lagos Trade Fair is an exciting time for us as it offers the opportunity for shoppers to interact with our brands and enjoy special discounted offers. Subscribers who visit our stand will have exciting packages awaiting them.”

The fair, which is organised by the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry, offers a unique exposition for manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and users of a wide range of goods and services as well as opportunities for investment and trade promotion.