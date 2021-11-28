MultiChoice announces discount offer on DStv, GOtv decoders

Leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced a discount bundle offer ahead of the festive season for new customers to get access to its wide range of entertainment on their DStv and GOtv platforms.

The entertainment giant will be offering the DStv HD decoder for a discount fee of N13,900 with a dish kit and a one-month DStv Compact package, while the GOtv decoder will go for N7,900 with a GOtenna and a one-month GOtv Max package. This festive offer will be available from Monday, 29 November 2021 for a limited time only.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, commenting on the discount offer revealed that the goal was to ensure many Nigerians have access to the rich variety of local and international entertainment lined up for DStv and GOtv customers during the festive season.

“We understand the times we are in and the need for Nigerians to get value for every naira they spend, which is why we are giving more entertainment options to choose from at a more affordable price. This festive season, new and existing customers will enjoy a great serving of new channels including a special holiday pop-up channel featuring some of the biggest music concert this season and fresh local and international content together with our innovative products and value-added services” he said.

This offer comes on the backdrop of the recent launch of a new GOtv package, GOtv Supa, which focuses on an extensive catalogue of general entertainment channels available on DStv such as Honey, Africa Magic Urban, WWE, TLNovelas, Novela Magic, ROK, KIX, Nick Jr and NickToons – worth N5,500.

The company also recently unveiled its content package for customers ahead of the festive season. This wide range of added entertainment includes a dedicated Holiday channel, which will show, among others, live broadcasts of ‘The Experience’, an annual gospel music concert on Friday, 3 December, ‘Unusual Praise’, a night of powerful music holding on 10 December, ‘Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol’ on 17 December and ‘The Lituation Concert Experience’ on Boxing Day.

DStv and GOtv customers also get access to great shows such as ‘Turn Up Friday’, ‘AM Owambe Saturday’, ‘Gulder Ultimate Search’ and much more as well as thrilling football action from Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, amongst others.

In addition, DStv customers get to watch a wide selection of international programming such as ‘The Real Housewives’ (starting with The Real Housewives of Atlanta), the ‘Godfather of Harlem’, ‘Clarice’, ‘Flight Attendant’ and much more with the brand new channel ‘ME’. They also get to experience the new Add-Movies functionality, which allows customers on lower packages to select premium movie channels to their existing DStv packages at a fraction of the price.