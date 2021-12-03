MultiChoice, Africa Magic announce eighth edition of AMVCAs

Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice has announced the call to entry for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The announcement for this year’s edition of the award was contained in a statement by the two organisations on Friday.

It said entries open on December 3, 2021 and closes January 14, 2022.

Films, made-for-television movies or television series previously entered or nominated for an award or awarded a prize in another film and television competition are eligible to enter for the AMVCAs.

In addition, all films, made-for-television movies or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCA if they were broadcast, publicly screened or exhibited from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2021.

Hailed as the premium awards for filmmakers in Africa, the AMVCAs has recognised and celebrated outstanding achievements in the African film and TV industry both in front and behind the cameras.

Following the seventh edition in 2020, plans for the next instalment were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant concerns on the health and safety of all stakeholders.

The AMVCAs will now take place in Lagos, Nigeria in 2022 with Amstel Malta as headline sponsor.

The Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “Last year was indeed a tough one for the world with the global pandemic, however the industry continues to thrive against all odds.

“We are proud of the improvements seen across different fields in the industry since the inception of the awards in 2013.

“The eighth edition of the AMVCAs once again demonstrates our commitment to spotlight the immense talent we have in the African film and TV industry and promises to leave a much bigger impact than previous editions.”

For the eighth edition, organisers have announced the introduction of a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator in recognition and acceptance of the growing popularity and quality of social media content across the continent.

“We are very excited about the Best Online Social Content Creator category as we believe this will further underscore our commitment to represent all content creators and inspire new talent. There is no better time than now to recognize and celebrate this growing digital community as we stage the eight edition of the awards,” said Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria.

The eighth edition will also see the return of the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series, Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series as well as the Best Dressed Male and Female, which will be voted for on the night of the event.

Entry guidelines for the eighth AMVCAs below:

. Prepare a five-minute-long show reel for your online submission

· Log on to the Africa Magic website. Click on the AMVCA eighth edition banner that will take you to a submissions page.

· Fill out the submission forms and upload the clip. A unique reference number will be allocated to each completed online submission.

· Please ensure the video edit represents the category of entry and is under 300MB.

· Quoting your unique reference number, send a hard drive of the submitted project to one of the following, based on your region:

Nigeria

Busola Komolafe

Africa Magic

4 Industrial Street, Ilupeju

South Africa

Sibongile Mabel Nkosi

Magic Center

137 Bram Fischer Drive, Randburg, 2123

Kenya

Margaret Mathore

2nd floor, MNET offices

Local Production Studio

Jamhuri Grounds, off Ngong Road.

For digital file delivery mechanism, entry guidelines and additional information please visit our website at www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA

For more information, please visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on Facebook and Instagram.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.