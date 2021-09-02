Multi-vehicle crash: FRSC issues traffic alert on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Ogun State sector command of the Federal Road Safety Commission has alerted motorists plying the Lagos-Ibadan expressway of a gridlock resulting from a multiple-vehicle accident opposite Shotong.

The number of burnt vehicles could not be ascertained yet, but the sector said efforts were on to put off the fire that resulted from the accident as the fire service officials are on the ground, while traffic has been diverted to avoid a secondary crash.

“Motorists are advised to remain calm, disciplined, and cooperate with traffic managers,” it said, in a statement by the Superintendent Route Commander Florence Okpe Public Education Officer.