Müller available for Bayern Munich against Union Berlin, Mané back too

Thomas Müller will be in Bayern Munich’s starting line-up for the Bundesliga table-topper against Union Berlin, while Sadio Mané is back in the squad after a long-term injury.

Club head coach Julian Nagelsmann told a news conference on Friday that Müller was not happy to be subbed off so early against Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend.

That was after Dayot Upamecano bagged a red card early in the game.

“Thomas is a very experienced player and we clarified why that decision was made,” Nagelsmann said. “He’s very professional and an important team member. He will start the game on Sunday.”

As for Mané, the coach said he “won’t be able to start, but we’re delighted to have him as an option again”.

He added that the game was also coming too soon for Noussair Mazraoui.

Also out of the game is Upamecano, who was suspended by the German football federation (DFB) for the red card offence.

Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga table, but are level on 43 points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund and third-placed Union Berlin.

The record champions dropped points after three consecutive draws to start the year and a defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach last Saturday.

“I’m expecting a high-class game. It’s always tough to play Union Berlin because they give you such little space. It will be an exciting and interesting match, which we will hopefully win,” Nagelsmann said.

